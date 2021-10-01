Celebrate Halloween with 31 days of NOAA Spooky Science

Check back daily for chilling, creepy content that you can use in and out of your classrooms and institutions, or with your loved ones at home. Follow these fascinating facts on social media with #NOAASpookyScience. We're @NOAAeducation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn offsite link.



Jump to:

October 1: Spooktacular smartphone wallpaper gallery

October 2: Going batty for ancient climate data

October 3: What is a vampire squid and a vampire fish?

October 1: Spooktacular smartphone wallpaper gallery

#NOAASpookyScience: Spooktacular smartphone wallpaper gallery (Kayla do Couto/NOAA Office of Education) Download Image

Kicking off 31 days of NOAA Spooky Science is NOAA Fisheries with their spooktacular smartphone wallpaper gallery! From the vicious viperfish to the deadly dragonfish, these photos are sure to add some Halloween flair to your phone!

October 2: Going batty for ancient climate data

From left to right, the greater mouse-eared bat (Myotis myotis), the common bent-wing bat (Miniopterus schreibersii), and the lesser mouse-eared bat (Myotis blythii). (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons) Download Image

You’ll go batty reading this NOAA Spooky Science fact from the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information! A paleoclimate dataset — derived from bat guano — provides insight into climate conditions from way back in 950 AD ... Who knew you could get that kind of information from bat poo?

October 3: What is a vampire squid and a vampire fish?

Left: A payara, commonly referred to as a “vampire fish,” with large bottom fangs and sharp long teeth. Right: A vampire squid surrounded by marine snow is captured on film during a dive on the E/V Nautilus. (Exotic Fish Wikia/Ocean Exploration Trust) Download Image

Did you know there are underwater vampires? Okay, maybe not the bloodsucking mermaid you might be picturing, but some equally eerie creatures. Read all about about the vampire squid, a scary cephalopod of saltwater depths, and the vampire fish, a fanged freshwater fiend in this NOAA Spooky Science resource from the National Ocean Service.