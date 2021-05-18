You have the right to file an administrative appeal if you are not satisfied with our response to your FOIA request. All appeals should include a statement of the reasons why you believe the FOIA response was not satisfactory. An appeal based on documents in this release must be received within 90 calendar days of the date of this response letter at the following address: Assistant General Counsel for Employment, Litigation, and Information

U.S. Department of Commerce Room 5896

1401 Constitution Ave. NW

Washington, DC 20230 An appeal may also be sent by email to FOIAAppeals@doc.gov or by FOIAonline at https://foiaonline.gov. For your appeal to be complete, it must include the following items: a copy of the original request,

our response to your request,

a statement explaining why the withheld records should be made available, and why the denial of the records was in error.

“Freedom of Information Act Appeal” must appear on your appeal letter. It should also be written on your envelope, email subject line, or your fax cover sheet. FOIA appeals posted to the email box, FOIAonline, or Office after normal business hours will be deemed received on the next business day. If the 90th calendar day for submitting an appeal falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal public holiday, an appeal received by 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, the next business day will be deemed timely. FOIA grants requesters the right to challenge an agency's final action in federal court. Before doing so, an adjudication of an administrative appeal is ordinarily required. The Office of Government Information Services (OGIS), an office created within the National Archives and Records Administration, offers free mediation services to FOIA requesters. They may be contacted in any of the following ways: Office of Government Information Services

National Archives and Records Administration

Room 2510

8601 Adelphi Road

College Park, MD 20740-6001 Email: ogis@nara.gov

Phone: 301-837-1996

Fax: 301-837-0348

Toll-free: 1-877-684-6448