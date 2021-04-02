Countdown to Earth Day: NOAA unlocks citizen science ‘project of the day’

Whether trekking out to local beaches to count horseshoe crabs under a full moon or measuring Earth’s magnetic field from a smartphone, citizen scientists support NOAA’s mission while learning more about the world around them.

Check back daily Monday through Friday for new projects that you can explore! You can also follow the countdown on social media — we're @NOAAeducation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Jump to:

#15 Spot severe weather with NOAA NWS SKYWARN®

#14 Revealed on April 5, 2021!

#13 Revealed on April 6, 2021!

#12 Revealed on April 7, 2021!

#11 Revealed on April 8, 2021!

#10 Revealed on April 9, 2021!

#9 Revealed on April 12, 2021!

#8 Revealed on April 13, 2021!

#7 Revealed on April 14, 2021!

#6 Revealed on April 15, 2021!

#5 Revealed on April 16, 2021!

#4 Revealed on April 19, 2021!

#3 Revealed on April 20, 2021!

#2 Revealed on April 21, 2021!

#1 Revealed on April 22, 2021!

Looking for more? You can search the Federal Crowdsourcing and Citizen Science Catalog for projects that interest you.

#15 Spot severe weather with NOAA NWS SKYWARN®

April 2, 2021

In an average year, the United States can experience thousands of floods and severe storms that impact local communities. SKYWARN is a national citizen science program that trains volunteers to spot severe weather events and report them to the National Weather Service. With over 350,000 trained spotters, the volunteers provide essential information for all types of weather hazards in order to help protect others in their community. Learn how to become a SKYWARN spotteroffsite link!

About citizen science at NOAA

NOAA has a rich tradition of engaging citizen science volunteers, and we thank them for helping us solve the challenges we face through the power of the crowd! NOAA has identified citizen science as a Science and Technology Focus Area and has developed a new Citizen Science Strategy to inspire and engage citizen scientists around the world.

“Citizen science allows NOAA to engage the American public, address societal needs and accelerate science, technology, and innovation," says Louisa Koch, Director of Education. “We are grateful to the hundreds of thousands of volunteers who are the heart of these efforts.”