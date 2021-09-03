Labor Day weekend weather: A mixed bag as many recover from Ida, flee wildfires

While Labor Day weekend typically marks the last summer break of the season, it's no vacation for the many people who are recovering from Hurricane Ida’s aftermath and the unrelenting wildfires in the West.

Here is a look at NOAA's National Weather Outlook

Rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms, is in the forecast for large parts of the United States ahead of a cold front extending across the central part of the country. Warm temperatures are expected from the West to Gulf Coast through the weekend.

Major river flooding will continue across southeast Louisiana, Mississippi and western Alabama on the heels of Hurricane Ida; however, widespread moderate to major flooding across the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England will continue to recede this weekend.

Be Weather-Ready, stay safe ... and have fun

We wish you all a peaceful, relaxing Labor Day.