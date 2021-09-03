Labor Day weekend weather: A mixed bag as many recover from Ida, flee wildfires

While Labor Day weekend typically marks the last summer break of the season, it's no vacation for the many people who are recovering from Hurricane Ida’s aftermath and the unrelenting wildfires in the West.
Here is a look at NOAA's National Weather Outlook
- Rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms, is in the forecast for large parts of the United States ahead of a cold front extending across the central part of the country. Warm temperatures are expected from the West to Gulf Coast through the weekend.
- Major river flooding will continue across southeast Louisiana, Mississippi and western Alabama on the heels of Hurricane Ida; however, widespread moderate to major flooding across the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England will continue to recede this weekend.
Be Weather-Ready, stay safe ... and have fun
- Keep a close eye on your local forecast when making outdoor plans this weekend.
- Beachgoers should know their local rip current forecast and risk before heading to Great Lakes, Gulf Coast and Mid-Atlantic beaches.
- According to the National Interagency Fire Center, more than 80 wildfires are burning across the U.S. and more than 37,000 wildfires have been started by people this year. (Smokey Bear has great tips on how to prevent wildfires offsite link.) Get the latest detailed information on fire activity out West from Inciweb.
- Despite having reached the end of meteorological summer (August 31), heat will persist in parts of the country, so stay healthy with these heat safety tips.
We wish you all a peaceful, relaxing Labor Day.