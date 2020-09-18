With #Alpha, 2020 Atlantic tropical storm names go Greek

Having reached the end of the alphabetical list of 21 Atlantic tropical storm names for 2020 with Tropical Storm #Wilfred today, the naming protocol for all subsequent storms will now consist of names pulled from the Greek alphabet as decided by the World Meteorological Organization.

Subtropical storm #Alpha, also named today, is the first storm to take a name from the first letter of the Greek alphabet. The infographic below lists the Greek alphabet in its entirety.

This is only the second time the Greek alphabet has been used to name storms. The first was during the 2005 hurricane season, where the last named storm was Zeta.