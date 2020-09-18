Content

With #Alpha, 2020 Atlantic tropical storm names go Greek

Weather
tropical storms
hurricane season

SHARE

September 18, 2020
Hurricane waves.

Having reached the end of the alphabetical list of 21 Atlantic tropical storm names for 2020 with Tropical Storm #Wilfred today, the naming protocol for all subsequent storms will now consist of names pulled from the Greek alphabet as decided by the World Meteorological Organization.

Subtropical storm #Alpha, also named today, is the first storm to take a name from the first letter of the Greek alphabet. The infographic below lists the Greek alphabet in its entirety.

The Greek alphabet is being used to name Atlantic tropical storms now that the regular list of 21 names ended with Tropical Storm Wilfred. Subtropical storm Alpha received its Greek letter name on September 18, 2020.
The Greek alphabet is being used to name Atlantic tropical storms now that the regular list of 21 names ended with Tropical Storm Wilfred. Subtropical Storm Alpha received its Greek letter name on September 18, 2020.
Download Image

This is only the second time the Greek alphabet has been used to name storms. The first was during the 2005 hurricane season, where the last named storm was Zeta.