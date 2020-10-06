Delta: The latest storm forecasts, imagery and more

For the latest NOAA storm forecasts, maps, satellite imagery, real-time social media feeds and more in one place, please visit: noaa.gov/Delta

For all storm activity happening in the Atlantic/Gulf and Pacific basins, please also see NOAA's National Hurricane Center main page at hurricanes.gov.

Find your local National Weather Service Forecast Office on social media by entering a city/state or Zip Code in the Search box.

Prepare now. For hurricane season preparedness tips, lists and other resources, head to ready.gov/hurricanes