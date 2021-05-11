3 NOAA scientists nominated for outstanding public service award

NOAA employees make a difference in the lives of Americans every day: Predicting the weather, protecting our oceans and coasts, conducting vital scientific research, keeping the nation’s fisheries healthy and productive, helping communities adapt to climate change, and more.

This year, three NOAA scientists have been selected as finalists for the prestigious Service to America medalsoffsite link, known as the “Sammies”, which recognizes exceptional government service. They are:

Jay Barlow, Ph.D. , senior scientist at the Southwest Fisheries Science Center, “played an influential national role in monitoring and managing marine mammals by creating new survey methods and technology to protect and save the lives of whales, dolphins and other species.”

Mark Eakin, Ph.D. , coordinator of NOAA Coral Reef Watch, NESDIS Satellite Applications and Research, “led development of a satellite-based monitoring system that provides accurate forecasts and early warnings to environmental officials worldwide at a time when rising ocean temperatures threaten the health of coral reefs.”

Kenneth Graham, director, National Hurricane Center, “coordinated the national response to the most active hurricane season on record during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a 100% evacuation rate in the hardest-hit area during Hurricane Laura, the strongest U.S. landfall in the 2020 season.”

Hosted by the Partnership for Public Service, the Sammies are popularly known as the “Oscars of public service.” After a rigorous selection process, the Sammies are awarded in the fall.

Vote your support

In the meantime, you can show your support for NOAA’s finalists by voting online for the People’s Choice Awardoffsite link. You may vote for as many finalists as you want, and you may submit your votes once every 24 hours. The People’s Choice winner will be announced in July. Vote early and vote often!offsite link