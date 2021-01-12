Content
Statement on climate change flyers falsely attributed to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
January 12, 2021
Science papers from NOAA follow a rigorous, peer-review process under agency regulations on scientific publications. NOAA was not involved in the creation or posting online of the climate change flyers that have been allegedly attributed to the Office of Science and Technology Policy, nor does NOAA endorse the flyers. OSTP is investigating the issue.
— Scott Smullen, deputy director NOAA Communications