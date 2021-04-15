NOAA 1991-2020 U.S. Climate Normals update: April 20
On Tuesday, April 20, climate and weather experts from NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) and NOAA's National Weather Service (NWS) will discuss the upcoming release of the 1991-2020 U.S. Climate Normals. NOAA NCEI is the official source of the U.S. Climate Normalsoffsite link, which provide averages for climate variables like temperature and precipitation.
This media briefing will cover topics such as why NOAA produces the Normals, what changes are expected with this update, and which U.S. industries and sectors rely on Climate Normals.
WHEN
Tuesday, April 20, 2–3 p.m. ET (USA)
WHO
- Michael Palecki, project manager, NOAA NCEI 1991-2020 Climate Normals
- Imke Durre, project sponsor, NOAA NCEI 1991-2020 Climate Normals
- Ray Wolf, meteorologist, NOAA NWS
WHAT
- Conference Call (slides will accompany call, see below)
- Presentations
- Questions and Answers
HOW
1. Dial into the conference call:
• 800-857-9619 U.S./Canada (toll-free)
• 1-517-308-9379 International (toll)
• Verbal passcode: CLIMATE
2. View slides at http://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/briefings (available approximately 30 minutes before teleconference).
For more information
NOAA NCEI Climate Normals handout: https://www.weather.gov/media/climateservices/Normals_Information_Handout_February_2021.pdf
NOAA Climate.gov Normals feature: https://climate.gov/news-features/featured-images/when-it-comes-us-climate-what%E2%80%99s-normal-about-changeoffsite link
Climate Normals: Ask the Expert feature: https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/content/noaa-updating-its-climate-normals-expert-explains-why-it-matters