Content

NOAA 1991-2020 U.S. Climate Normals update: April 20

Experts from NCEI, NWS discuss the upcoming release of NOAA's Climate Normals
April 15, 2021
A collage of typical climate and weather-related events: heatwaves, drought, hurricanes, wildfires and changes in sea ice coverage.

On Tuesday, April 20, climate and weather experts from NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) and NOAA's National Weather Service (NWS) will discuss the upcoming release of the 1991-2020 U.S. Climate Normals. NOAA NCEI is the official source of the U.S. Climate Normalsoffsite link, which provide averages for climate variables like temperature and precipitation.

The change in contiguous U.S. annual mean temperatures (°F) and precipitation totals (% change) between the new set of Climate Normals, 1991-2020 (most recent last 3 decades), and the previous set of Normals, 1981-2010.
These two side-by-side maps of the contiguous United States depict the change in U.S. annual mean temperatures (in degrees; left map) and precipitation totals (% change; right map) between the new set of Climate Normals, 1991-2020 (most recent last 3 decades) and the previous set of Normals, 1981-2010. (NOAA NCEI)
Download

This media briefing will cover topics such as why NOAA produces the Normals, what changes are expected with this update, and which U.S. industries and sectors rely on Climate Normals.

WHEN

Tuesday, April 20, 2–3 p.m. ET (USA)

WHO

  • Michael Palecki, project manager, NOAA NCEI 1991-2020 Climate Normals
  • Imke Durre, project sponsor, NOAA NCEI 1991-2020 Climate Normals
  • Ray Wolf, meteorologist, NOAA NWS

WHAT

  • Conference Call (slides will accompany call, see below)
  • Presentations
  • Questions and Answers

HOW

1. Dial into the conference call:

• 800-857-9619  U.S./Canada (toll-free)
• 1-517-308-9379  International (toll)
• Verbal passcode: CLIMATE

2. View slides at http://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/briefings (available approximately 30 minutes before teleconference).

 

For more information

NOAA NCEI Climate Normals handout: https://www.weather.gov/media/climateservices/Normals_Information_Handout_February_2021.pdf

NOAA Climate.gov Normals feature: https://climate.gov/news-features/featured-images/when-it-comes-us-climate-what%E2%80%99s-normal-about-changeoffsite link  

Climate Normals: Ask the Expert feature: https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/content/noaa-updating-its-climate-normals-expert-explains-why-it-matters

Media contact

John Bateman for NCEI
john.jones-bateman@noaa.gov, (202) 424-0929