NOAA 1991-2020 U.S. Climate Normals update: April 20

On Tuesday, April 20, climate and weather experts from NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) and NOAA's National Weather Service (NWS) will discuss the upcoming release of the 1991-2020 U.S. Climate Normals. NOAA NCEI is the official source of the U.S. Climate Normalsoffsite link, which provide averages for climate variables like temperature and precipitation.

This media briefing will cover topics such as why NOAA produces the Normals, what changes are expected with this update, and which U.S. industries and sectors rely on Climate Normals.

WHEN

Tuesday, April 20, 2–3 p.m. ET (USA)

WHO

Michael Palecki, project manager, NOAA NCEI 1991-2020 Climate Normals

Imke Durre, project sponsor, NOAA NCEI 1991-2020 Climate Normals

Ray Wolf, meteorologist, NOAA NWS

WHAT

Conference Call (slides will accompany call, see below)

Presentations

Questions and Answers

HOW

1. Dial into the conference call:

• 800-857-9619 U.S./Canada (toll-free)

• 1-517-308-9379 International (toll)

• Verbal passcode: CLIMATE

2. View slides at http://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/briefings (available approximately 30 minutes before teleconference).

For more information

NOAA NCEI Climate Normals handout: https://www.weather.gov/media/climateservices/Normals_Information_Handout_February_2021.pdf

NOAA Climate.gov Normals feature: https://climate.gov/news-features/featured-images/when-it-comes-us-climate-what%E2%80%99s-normal-about-changeoffsite link

Climate Normals: Ask the Expert feature: https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/content/noaa-updating-its-climate-normals-expert-explains-why-it-matters