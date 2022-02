Jay Standring, the Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (ProTech) Branch Head will be presenting a virtual ProTech Program Status Update, hosted by the NOAA Library, Wednesday, 16 February 2022, noon - 1 pm. The session, available to all of NOAA & the public, will be recorded and available on the NOAA Library website.

If anyone would like to submit specific questions in advance, pls use the Questions form offsite link.