When science inspires art: A creative collection of NOAA scholars’ research

North Inlet Winyah Bay rap by Nadya Gutierrez

Internship office and mentor: Office for Coastal Management, Chris Kinkade (NOAA mentor) and Robert Dunn (Onsite Mentor)

I worked at the North Inlet-Winyah Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve offsite link where I studied abundance of small-bodied marsh crabs at different time scales (daily, weekly, and monthly) and different elevations in the marsh. We made pitfall traps out of tennis ball cans, which catch crabs as they walk by, and buried them with the can opening flush with the soil for approximately 24 hours. We identified the crabs that we caught and used Excel and R programming software to analyze the data.

I started using music to convey scientific information in high school when I wrote a song about the 12 soil orders to help me remember the difference between the soil orders. I was able to perform that song at graduation, and since then, music has been one of my favorite ways to engage the community in science. I hope that you enjoy the rap!