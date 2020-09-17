New research finds deep sea corals could face ‘osteoporosis of the sea’

While scientists were already aware that some areas of the global ocean are acidifying due to the absorption of increased fossil fuel emissions, this new study unlocked more information about the porosity of corals, leading to the weakening of the structures at critical locations.

This news adds to the body of knowledge scientists and managers now have so that they can better plan how to protect such systems in the future.

For more information, visit the news releaseoffsite link from our partners at the University of Edinburgh and read the study in Frontiers in Marine Scienceoffsite link.