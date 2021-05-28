Memorial Day Weekend: A mix of severe storms, heavy rain and heat across U.S.

There’s rain, thunderstorms and heat in the forecast for different parts of the country, so plan accordingly. Visit weather.gov and enter your Zip Code, City or State to get a customized local forecast.

On Friday, scattered severe storms are forecast from the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley to the southern Plains, with heavy rain possible in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. As the storm moves through over the weekend, gale-force winds could occur off the northern Mid-Atlantic coast.

scattered severe storms are forecast from the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley to the southern Plains, with heavy rain possible in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. As the storm moves through over the weekend, gale-force winds could occur off the northern Mid-Atlantic coast. Over the weekend, above-average temperatures are forecast across the West, including in parts of California and the Northwest. Some western states may experience triple-digit heat extending into California’s Central Valley and the low deserts of the Southwest through Memorial Day.

above-average temperatures are forecast across the West, including in parts of California and the Northwest. Some western states may experience triple-digit heat extending into California’s Central Valley and the low deserts of the Southwest through Memorial Day. Through Tuesday, the Central and Southern Plains can expect heavy rain and thunderstorms, particularly in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and the eastern parts of Colorado and New Mexico.

Know before you go

Can you spot a rip current from shore? Do you know how to survive in cold water? Brush up on ways to stay safe in the water before you get in.

Speaking of swimming (or maybe just a refreshing dip?): If you are planning to swim, learn more about NOAA’s latest rip current forecasts to help keep you safe at the shore.

If you are hopping in a motor boat, canoe, kayak or other sea-worthy vessel this weekend, here are 8 safety tips and tools to use. Remember: Wear your life jacket. Always. You never know when you’ll need it.

And whatever you do, don’t fry. Stay sun safe with these tips.