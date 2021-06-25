Alexa Cole is currently serving as the acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Fisheries, as well as the Director of the NOAA Fisheries Office of International Affairs and Seafood Inspection. In these roles, she leads the development and coordination of NOAA’s international fisheries policy and negotiating positions in multilateral international fora and fisheries bilateral meetings with foreign nations. She promotes international engagement and cooperation to achieve effective, responsible marine stewardship and ensure sustainable fisheries management on a global scale.

Ms. Cole has led the Office of International Affairs and Seafood Inspection since November 2019. Prior to that she was the Deputy Chief of the Enforcement Section of NOAA General Counsel from 2012–2019. She previously served as the Senior Enforcement Attorney for the Pacific Islands Region in Honolulu, and as an Enforcement Attorney in the headquarters office of the section. Prior to joining NOAA, Ms. Cole was an Associate for a firm in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Cole received a B.A. in Geography and Environmental Studies from McGill University, a J.D. from Vermont Law School, and a Masters degree in International Public Policy at The Johns Hopkins University, Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies.