“Congratulations to NOAA’s 2021 Women of Color in STEM awardees,” said Louisa Koch, Director of NOAA Education. “These women are being recognized for outstanding accomplishments in their NOAA STEM careers. We are delighted to celebrate their achievements in support of NOAA’s mission of science, service, and stewardship.”

Get to know these NOAA employees as they share their paths to a career at NOAA and their advice for future STEM leaders.

Technology Rising Star Awardees

Rising Stars offsite link are young women, with 21 years or less in the workforce, who are helping to shape technology for the future.