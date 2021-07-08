NOAA to provide the state of high tide flooding, provide outlook through April 2022

On July 14, NOAA will release its 2021 State of High Tide Flooding and Annual Outlook for the U.S. The report tracks changes in coastal high tide flooding from May 2020 to April 2021, and provides projections for next year using national flooding thresholds at 97 NOAA tide gauges around the U.S.
High tide flooding, sometimes referred to as “sunny day” or “nuisance” flooding, is coastal flooding that leads to public inconveniences such as road closures. It is becoming increasingly common as sea levels rise. NOAA has released an outlook on coastal high tide flooding every year since 2014.
WHAT
Media teleconference for high tide flooding report and annual outlook
WHEN
Wed., July 14, 2:00 p.m. EDT
WHO
- Nicole LeBoeuf, acting director, NOAA's National Ocean Service
- William Sweet, Ph.D., oceanographer, NOAA’s National Ocean Service
- Gregory Dusek, Ph.D., chief scientist, NOAA’s Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services
- Billy Brooks, geospatial analyst, NOAA’s Office for Coastal Management
HOW
