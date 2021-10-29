NOAA forecasts strong solar storm, space weather experts available for interviews

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center—a division of the National Weather Service—is monitoring the sun and solar winds following a significant solar flare and Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from the sun that occurred around 11:35 a.m. EDT on Oct. 28. The event is predicted to be a strong geomagnetic storm arriving at earth on Oct. 30. After careful analysis of all available data, the Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch, which remains in effect through Oct 31.

NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite captured the eruption on the sun. Space Weather Prediction Center forecasters are continuously monitoring NOAA’s DSCOVR satellite and its real time solar winds for signs of the arrival of the strong geomagnetic storm.

The Space Weather Prediction Center notified power grid operators, satellite operators, airlines and other customers about potential impacts of a geomagnetic storm. Geomagnetic storms on earth can affect electrical grids, GPS navigation systems and radio and satellite telecommunications. CMEs are a burst of charged particles and magnetic fields that stream out from the sun at millions of miles an hour.

NOAA's GOES-16 satellite detected a strong solar flare with its Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI) at 11:35 am ET on October 28, 2021.

CMEs can deliver spectacular aurora on earth. The aurora forecast for this geomagnetic storm includes the potential for aurora as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) is the official source for space weather forecasts, watches, warnings and alerts. Visit www.spaceweather.gov for updates.

WHAT

NOAA space weather experts available for interviews on the current forecast for a strong geomagnetic storm and impacts on earth

Bill Murtagh, program coordinator, SWPC

program coordinator, SWPC Rob Steenburgh, acting lead, Space Weather Forecast Office, SWPC

acting lead, Space Weather Forecast Office, SWPC Brent Gordon, branch chief, Space Weather Services, SWPC

WHEN

Friday, Oct. 29 - Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021