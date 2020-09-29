Sherman’s Lagoon friends go on a NOAA-themed adventure
Sherman, Fillmore, and Hawthorne of the well-loved comic strip Sherman’s Lagoon went on a few wild NOAA-themed rides this month. They boarded a hurricane hunter plane, rode a saildrone, and accidentally climbed into a rocket taking a weather satellite to outer space.
Sherman’s Lagoon creator and ocean advocate Jim Toomey dedicated two weeks worth of comics to NOAA in honor of our 50th Anniversary. NOAA is proud to call Jim a friend and we thank him for lending us his characters over the years.
Hopefully Hawthorne isn’t too crispy after re-entering Earth’s atmosphere.
You can access the full strip hereoffsite link.
