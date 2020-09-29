Content

Sherman’s Lagoon friends go on a NOAA-themed adventure

Creator Jim Toomey dedicated several comic strips to NOAA in honor of our 50th Anniversary
September 29, 2020
NOAA 50th logo with Sherman the shark and Fillmore the sea turtle.

Sherman, Fillmore, and Hawthorne of the well-loved comic strip Sherman’s Lagoon went on a few wild NOAA-themed rides this month. They boarded a hurricane hunter plane, rode a saildrone, and accidentally climbed into a rocket taking a weather satellite to outer space. 

Sherman’s Lagoon creator and ocean advocate Jim Toomey dedicated two weeks worth of comics to NOAA in honor of our 50th Anniversary. NOAA is proud to call Jim a friend and we thank him for lending us his characters over the years. 

Hopefully Hawthorne isn’t too crispy after re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. 

You can access the full strip hereoffsite link.

September 12

September 14

September 15

September 16

September 17

September 18

September 19

September 21

September 22

September 23

September 24

September 25

September 26

