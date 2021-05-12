Career resources

Explore information about NOAA careers including career preparation and resources, lesson plans, profiles from NOAA staff, and how to find a job at NOAA. 

Show resources by
Showing 35 of 35 opportunities
Teacher at Sea logo
Exploring careers at sea (HS)

Students discover potential areas of career interest, understand the variety and nature of ocean-related career opportunities, and identify the requirements for these fields.

Audience:
Educators
Opportunity Type:
Lessons & activities
Teacher at Sea logo
The Pathways Program
Federal Pathways Program for students and recent graduates

Learn about the Pathways Program, which offers federal internship and employment opportunities for current students, recent graduates and those with an advanced degree. Students in high school, college, graduate school, trade school, and other educational institutions may be eligible.

Audience:
College & graduate students
Job seekers
K-12 students
Opportunity Type:
Find a job
The Pathways Program
NOAA Corps Basic Officer Training Class (BOTC) 122 at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, where they train alongside Coast Guard officer candidates. Members of BOTC 122 include ENS Michael J. Ball, ENS Jacob G. Barbaro, ENS Jacob H. Blaauboer, ENS Joseph L. Brinkley, ENS Calandria M. DeCastro, ENS Alisha Friel, ENS Nathaniel E. Gilman, ENS Jon T. Karagiannakis, ENS Conor M. Maginn, ENS Diane M. Perry, and ENS Dustin R. Picard.
Join NOAA Corps

The NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps (NOAA Corps) is one of the nation’s seven uniformed services. Learn about eligibility requirements, pay and benefits, how to apply, pre-commissioning requirements, and information about basic NOAA Corps officer training.

Audience:
College & graduate students
Job seekers
Opportunity Type:
Career preparation
Find a job
NOAA Corps Basic Officer Training Class (BOTC) 122 at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, where they train alongside Coast Guard officer candidates. Members of BOTC 122 include ENS Michael J. Ball, ENS Jacob G. Barbaro, ENS Jacob H. Blaauboer, ENS Joseph L. Brinkley, ENS Calandria M. DeCastro, ENS Alisha Friel, ENS Nathaniel E. Gilman, ENS Jon T. Karagiannakis, ENS Conor M. Maginn, ENS Diane M. Perry, and ENS Dustin R. Picard.
Peter Edwards, an Economist and Social Science Coordinator for NOAA's Coral Reef Conservation Program while diving.
Marine Careers: A Sea Grant guide to ocean opportunities

Explore a wide range of marine career fields and hear from the people working in those fields. This website, hosted by Sea Grant, gives people a chance to say what they like and dislike about their careers, what they see for the future in their fields, and much more.

Audience:
College & graduate students
Job seekers
K-12 students
Opportunity Type:
Career preparation
Profiles & interviews
Peter Edwards, an Economist and Social Science Coordinator for NOAA's Coral Reef Conservation Program while diving.
NOAA Corps Logo
NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps

Learn about the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps (NOAA Corps). NOAA Corps officers serve on the sea, on land, and in the air to support NOAA's environmental science and stewardship mission.

Audience:
Job seekers
Opportunity Type:
Career resources
NOAA Corps Logo
USAJobs.gov logo
NOAA positions on USAJobs

Search for NOAA openings on USAJobs.gov, the official website for federal job opportunities. Use "NOAA" or "National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration" as a keyword in your search.

Audience:
College & graduate students
Job seekers
Opportunity Type:
Find a job
USAJobs.gov logo
Teacher at Sea logo
NOAA Teacher at Sea books (ES, MS, HS)

Read NOAA's Teacher at Sea collection of four books. These books describe educator experiences as part of the Teacher at Sea program and were written to make NOAA science understandable and exciting for students across the country.

Audience:
Educators
Opportunity Type:
Lessons & activities
Teacher at Sea logo
Teacher at Sea logo
Ocean careers for everyone (ES, MS)

Students research careers and make a creative project such as a brochure, poster, or infomercial to present to the class.

Audience:
Educators
Opportunity Type:
Lessons & activities
Teacher at Sea logo
Sea Grant logo
Sea Grant internship opportunities

Explore internship opportunities for college students and recent graduates from Sea Grant, a federal/university partnership between NOAA and 33 university-based programs in every coastal and Great Lakes state, Puerto Rico, and Guam.

Audience:
College & graduate students
Opportunity Type:
Find a job
Sea Grant logo
Sea Grant logo
Sea Grant job opportunities

Look into available jobs from Sea Grant, a federal/university partnership between NOAA and 33 university-based programs in every coastal and Great Lakes state, Puerto Rico, and Guam.

Audience:
College & graduate students
Job seekers
Opportunity Type:
Find a job
Sea Grant logo
Teacher at Sea logo
See the sea with NOAA (ES, MS)

Students watch career videos featuring the crew of NOAA Research Vessel Oregon II. They then choose choose a career, research it, and create a brochure.

Audience:
Educators
Opportunity Type:
Lessons & activities
Teacher at Sea logo