Career resources

Explore information about NOAA careers including career preparation and resources, lesson plans, profiles from NOAA staff, and how to find a job at NOAA.
Learn about their paths to careers at NOAA and their advice for future STEM leaders.
These inspiring experts share their paths to a career at NOAA and their advice for future STEM leaders.
Students select a NOAA career to research and present their what they learn to the class.
Learn more about NOAA's vet corps partnerships employing veterans in the habitat restoration economy.
Students discover potential areas of career interest, understand the variety and nature of ocean-related career opportunities, and identify the requirements for these fields.
Hear from National Weather Service meteorologists from around the country. Learn about their backgrounds and experiences, and what it is like to be a meteorologist.
Learn about the Pathways Program, which offers federal internship and employment opportunities for current students, recent graduates and those with an advanced degree. Students in high school, college, graduate school, trade school, and other educational institutions may be eligible.
Students learn about the role of a fisheries biologist in a nod to the familiar book, Brown Bear, Brown Bear…What Do You See?
An interview with Kenneth M. Bailey, Director of NOAA’s Office of Inclusion and Civil Rights.
Better understand the requirements to become a meteorologist with the National Weather Service on this website from the National Weather Service's JetStream - An online school for weather.
Learn about NOAA Fisheries on the West Coast and how to find federal and contract positions.
The NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps (NOAA Corps) is one of the nation’s seven uniformed services. Learn about eligibility requirements, pay and benefits, how to apply, pre-commissioning requirements, and information about basic NOAA Corps officer training.
Learn more about some of the groundbreaking women who have worked for NOAA.
Explore a wide range of marine career fields and hear from the people working in those fields. This website, hosted by Sea Grant, gives people a chance to say what they like and dislike about their careers, what they see for the future in their fields, and much more.
Four NOAA employees were recognized at the annual Women of Color in STEM conference, which was held virtually October 8-10, 2020. These awards highlight significant achievements in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
Learn from recipients of the Black Engineer of the Year awards about their paths to a career at NOAA and their advice for future STEM leaders.
Find full and part time jobs, internships, and requests for proposals from the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.
Explore profiles of current and past National Ocean Service employees, showcasing a variety of specialties.
Discover different careers that meteorologists may pursue on this page hosted by the National Severe Storms Laboratory.
Students take a NOAA career personality test to identify which NOAA career is the best fit for them.
Learn about NOAA in this interactive self-paced course.
Learn about the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps (NOAA Corps). NOAA Corps officers serve on the sea, on land, and in the air to support NOAA's environmental science and stewardship mission.
Find information about internships, fellowships, and other educational opportunities that are available throughout NOAA.
Search for NOAA openings on USAJobs.gov, the official website for federal job opportunities. Use "NOAA" or "National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration" as a keyword in your search.
Read NOAA's Teacher at Sea collection of four books. These books describe educator experiences as part of the Teacher at Sea program and were written to make NOAA science understandable and exciting for students across the country.
Celebrate the trailblazing women within NOAA who prove that women play a critical role in the continued success of our organization.
Students research careers and make a creative project such as a brochure, poster, or infomercial to present to the class.
Learn from a wide variety of talented people who explore our ocean planet, ranging from explorers, graduate students, submersible pilots, and vessel crew to NOAA Corps Officers.
Watch the experiences of a hydrographic senior survey technician on board the NOAA ship Thomas Jefferson.
Meet scientists who work in a variety of fields related to NOAA's mission.
View the U.S. Office of Personnel Management's formal requirements to pursue meteorology careers with the federal government.
Explore internship opportunities for college students and recent graduates from Sea Grant, a federal/university partnership between NOAA and 33 university-based programs in every coastal and Great Lakes state, Puerto Rico, and Guam.
Look into available jobs from Sea Grant, a federal/university partnership between NOAA and 33 university-based programs in every coastal and Great Lakes state, Puerto Rico, and Guam.
Students watch career videos featuring the crew of NOAA Research Vessel Oregon II. They then choose choose a career, research it, and create a brochure.
Discover the careers of women who work in scientific research across NOAA.