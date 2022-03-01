Changing seasons

In many parts of the United States, you might change your wardrobe with the seasons, grabbing a heavy coat in winter, while wearing only a light t-shirt in summer. Although ecosystems, plants, and animals cannot adjust their attire quite so easily, they have evolved to make changes that help them survive seasonal conditions caused by the rotation of the Earth around the sun.
Why do we have seasons?
The Earth is tilted 23.5 degrees on its axis, which affects the distribution of the sun’s energy across the surface of the planet. As the Earth orbits the sun every 365 ¼ days, the axis is always pointing in the same direction into space, with the North Pole toward Polaris, the North Star. Around June 22, the Northern Hemisphere is angled towards the sun, and receives the most direct radiation and the most energy. This is the start of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere.
Six months later, in December, the Earth has completed half a revolution around the sun. The Northern Hemisphere is now angled away from the sun and receives less energy than the Southern Hemisphere; this is the beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and summer in the Southern Hemisphere. From north to south, the results of the distribution of solar energy can be seen in changing vegetation, animal behaviors, temperatures, and day length.
Astronomical and meteorological seasons
Meteorologists and climatologists use a slightly different time scale for meteorological seasons than for astronomical winter, spring, summer, and fall. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of the Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle and help scientists track climate and weather trends.
Seasonal effects
Seasonal changes in precipitation and temperature affect soil moisture, evaporation rates, river flows, lake levels, and snow cover. Leaves fall and plants wither as cold and dry seasons approach.
These changes in vegetation affect the type and amount of food available for humans and other organisms. Animals in temperate and polar regions must find alternate food sources, move to warmer locations, or hibernate.
Beyond the big four
Though in the United States, we often think of the seasons as winter, spring, summer, and fall, but there are many different ways seasons change throughout the world, and even within the United States. Can you think of other annual climate events or ways to define seasons?
EDUCATION CONNECTION
What are some ways that animals adapt to seasonal changes in your region? How does this compare to other areas? How do people adjust to the seasonal changes in their region? How do the seasons impact the use of energy in your community? The resources in this collection help educators encourage their students connect their own observations of the seasons to concepts in Earth science and biology.