The ProTech Weather hosted a ProTech Innovation and 2022 Look Ahead Virtual Vendor Engagement Webinar on February 23, 2022. We recorded 51 people participating in the virtual event, which was open to all ProTech Weather Prime Vendors and their teams, as well as the National Weather Service (NWS) and Acquisition and Grants Office (AGO) personnel.

The webinar included presentations from the ProTech Administrative Contracting Officer Pierre Smith, ProTech account manager Lucjan Haber, and Small Business Office representative Lucas Payne. During the meeting, varieties of topics were covered to include: CPARS, Market Research Refresh, Procurement Forecasts, ProTech Intro to Acquisition Innovation, updates from our Small Business Office, as well as a short Q&A session.

The ProTech PMO would like to thank all participants!